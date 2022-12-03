Annual Holiday Parade with Santa

By Ashley Walker
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Santa proved to be the star of Kasson-Mantorville’s Annual Holiday Parade on Saturday.

Starting at 9:15 a.m., holiday cheer and music rang through the town along Main Street.

Kasson-Mantorville’s Early Childhood Family Education throws the holiday parade each year as an opportunity for their young students to celebrate the holidays with their community.

Cars, pick-ups and firetrucks carrying Mrs. and Mr. Claus themselves rolled through Kasson.

