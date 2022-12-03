An Olde Fashioned Christmas

By Ashley Walker
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – People took a step back in time this Saturday by celebrating an Olde Fashioned Christmas in Mantorville.

From tinkering with toys in Santa’s workshop to a pancake breakfast, the city had plenty to explore.

Shops across the town had holiday discounts and specials, which you could get to and from with a horse wagon ride; and Santa made a visit to the opera house for kids big and small.

Firefighters held their toys for tots to collect toys for kids without this holiday season, showing just how many people in the community pitched in to make this event possible.

The Saloon held a fundraiser close to people’s hearts to help raise money for the Larger Than Life project as well.

“We have a lot of businesses that are open to bring in a lot of people at this point. Just kind of a way for the community to get in and be involved and kind of reminisce on how Christmas used to be,” said Larger Than Life chairperson, Brian Hindal.

Hindal also says the Larger Than Life project for Mantorville’s Art in the Park is always scouting for new and inspired local artists.

