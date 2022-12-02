Weekend Christmas events preview

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There is a lot of holiday cheer going around the weekend of December 3rd with numerous local Christmas events.

KTTC is hosting a Christmas Anonymous Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donations will go to families in need in Olmsted County.

On December 3rd, The Mantorville Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Olde Fashioned Christmas. There will be sleigh rides, caroling, crafts and more from 8 a.m. and to 5:30 p.m. Santa himself is set to make an appearance.

Also on December 3rd, The Annual Santa Parade in Kasson starts and will travel from the Community Education building to the Colonial Clock Shop on Main Street. The parade begins at 9:15 a.m.

The Vesterheim Norwegian Christmas Celebration will be held in Decorah on Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy familiar traditions such as hot chocolate and Scandinavian s’mores around a fire, as well as a Norwegian Christmas tree party.

And on Sunday, December 4th, The Holiday House Tour is happening in Winona from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Explore some of Winona’s historic homes with some festive treats and live music along the way.

Another event on the 4th is Christmas on the Farm , hosted by Homestead Arts Farm. The event lasts from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Christmas on the Farm boasts numerous activities, including purchasing unique holiday gifts, interacting with the farm’s alpacas, and even take professional holiday photos with the alpaca

