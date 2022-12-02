Weekend Christmas events preview

Weekend Christmas Events
Weekend Christmas Events(KTTC)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There is a lot of holiday cheer going around the weekend of December 3rd with numerous local Christmas events.

KTTC is hosting a Christmas Anonymous Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donations will go to families in need in Olmsted County.

On December 3rd, The Mantorville Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Olde Fashioned Christmas. There will be sleigh rides, caroling, crafts and more from 8 a.m. and to 5:30 p.m. Santa himself is set to make an appearance.

Also on December 3rd, The Annual Santa Parade in Kasson starts and will travel from the Community Education building to the Colonial Clock Shop on Main Street. The parade begins at 9:15 a.m.

The Vesterheim Norwegian Christmas Celebration will be held in Decorah on Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy familiar traditions such as hot chocolate and Scandinavian s’mores around a fire, as well as a Norwegian Christmas tree party.

And on Sunday, December 4th, The Holiday House Tour is happening in Winona from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Explore some of Winona’s historic homes with some festive treats and live music along the way.

Another event on the 4th is Christmas on the Farm , hosted by Homestead Arts Farm. The event lasts from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Christmas on the Farm boasts numerous activities, including purchasing unique holiday gifts, interacting with the farm’s alpacas, and even take professional holiday photos with the alpaca

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Rochester Police investigating two found dead in SE Rochester
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Hanna and her husband
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Hanna Jorgenson
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik confirmed he is taking a brief leave of absence for medical...
Mower Co. Sheriff taking leave of absence following complaint
A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house

Latest News

Porch Pirate steals sentimental package, woman says.
Porch Pirate steals sentimental package, woman says
Mini brains, Darian Leddy reports
Mayo Clinic mini brain study
Mayo Clinic study uses “mini brains” to research opioid addiction treatment
Mitchell's Movie Minute-Merry Kissmas