Up and down temps expected through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday is the first day of December, which means we are taking a look back at the month of November, but today also marks the start of Meteorological winter. November was slightly colder than normal and also saw less rain, however, the month was slightly snowier than normal.

Overnight, temperatures will be mild, holding steady in the upper 20s. Mostly clear skies are expected with blustery south winds at 10-15 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

A seasonably warm and quiet Friday is in store for the region with mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with strong south winds at 10-15 mph and gusts around 30 mph. Friday evening looks to bring our next snow chance to the region. Isolated light snow showers are possible after 7 pm until midnight with snowfall amounts expected to remain under half an inch.

Colder air is quickly ushered into our area for the start of the weekend, dropping our highs to the teens on Saturday. The cold doesn’t last too long as temperatures rebound to the low 30s for Sunday and Monday. The weekend will feature widespread sunshine before clouds return on Monday with isolated snow chances during the morning.

Below-normal temperatures do look to settle back in for the middle of next week as temperatures range from the upper teens to the upper 20s. Sky conditions are expected to remain dry with periods of sunshine.

