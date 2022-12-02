Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house

A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.(mgn)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department is investigating another residential break-in in Northeast Rochester.

Police said it happened while the homeowner was away during the day Thursday, sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A man returned to his home on the 700 block of 22nd Street Northeast to find his locked front door had been damaged and forced open.

His house had been ransacked and $2,000 was missing from his safe.

Police are asking Northeast residents to be on alert for anything suspicious in their neighborhoods.

Police suggest adding further protection to homes through heavy duty locks, alarm systems or surveillance cameras.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Rochester Police investigating two found dead in SE Rochester
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset
Hanna and her husband
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Hanna Jorgenson
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik confirmed he is taking a brief leave of absence for medical...
Mower Co. Sheriff taking leave of absence following complaint
Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen from EA Therapeutic Health on Thanksgiving
Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen from EA Therapeutic Health found

Latest News

police lights
Rochester Police investigating two found dead in SE Rochester
One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
Proposed Olmsted County budget
County tax rate decreases
Bring The Sing
Community wide holiday sing-along