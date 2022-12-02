Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department is investigating another residential break-in in Northeast Rochester.

Police said it happened while the homeowner was away during the day Thursday, sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A man returned to his home on the 700 block of 22nd Street Northeast to find his locked front door had been damaged and forced open.

His house had been ransacked and $2,000 was missing from his safe.

Police are asking Northeast residents to be on alert for anything suspicious in their neighborhoods.

Police suggest adding further protection to homes through heavy duty locks, alarm systems or surveillance cameras.

