ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Farmers Market continues in the winter months. It is open at Graham Park from 9-12 p.m.

Darian Leddy made a stop at the market on Midwest Access.

The market is in buildings 31 and 35 at the fairgrounds. There are three more Saturdays left before Christmas.

You can learn more details here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.