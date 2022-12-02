One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Decorah early Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened outside the Corner Bar on East Water Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Police have not identified the victim, but said they are investigating the incident. No information about a possible suspect has been released.

