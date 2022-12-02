Mild temps today; very windy this evening with rain and snow showers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a turbulent, but mild Friday ahead of us as warm air streams into the region ahead of a strong cold front approaching from the west. Expect bright morning sunshine before clouds thicken for the afternoon. A gusty south breeze will work to pull in warm air for much of the day and high temperatures will be in the low 40s early in the afternoon. Wind chill values will be in the 20s to low 30s at the very warmest, so it won’t necessarily be a “warm” day, but just a warmer-than-average December day. A few light rain showers will be possible late in the afternoon along the arriving front.

Snow showers will develop in the evening, driven along by powerful northwest winds as much colder air blows into the region. Little if any accumulation is expected, but the snow showers may reduce visibility on highways around the area in the evening. Temperatures will drop from the 30s and 40s to the teens in the evening with overnight lows in the single digits. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6 PM until 3 AM Saturday as gusts will reach 45 to 50 miles per hour.

Saturday will be sunny, but cold with blustery conditions early in the day. West winds will gust to 25 miles per hour until mid-morning before dropping off for the remainder of the day. Wind chill values will be slightly below zero in the morning. High temperatures will be in the upper teens and wind chill levels in the afternoon will be around ten above zero.

Sunday will be breezy and slightly warmer. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 30s. West winds will reach 20 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chills in the teens and low 20s.

The upcoming week will be seasonably cold with a few chances for light snow in the area. Expect very light snow showers on Monday with a little more snow and perhaps some minor accumulation Tuesday afternoon and evening. Another storm system will bring a chance for some light snow late Thursday into early Friday and yet another storm system will possibly bring some snow for the following Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper teens to mid-20s throughout the week with lows in the single digits and teens.

