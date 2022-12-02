A Magical Cirque Christmas returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the first time in several years, a magical Christmas production makes it return to the Med City.

“It gives us this opportunity, because I think people want to see a Christmas show, they want to sing along to their favorite songs,” said Carisa Hendrix, who plays Lucy Darling, the female lead in the show.

The show is known as “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” which is a show that combines music, comedy, cirque acts, and a storyline all with a holiday theme.

Hendrix says the cast is excited to be back on tour and performing in front of audiences. It’s her second tour with the traveling performance, and she says the plot has been changed to reflect the theme of people being together again this holiday season.

“Realizing ‘oh okay, we can be together now.’ And that’s part of what’s so great about Christmas and it’s why it hasn’t felt like Christmas in so long. It’s very cathartic for audiences, and it’s really what we want to create,” Hendrix said.

The performance is Saturday night at the Mayo Civic Center. Tickets are available online.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.