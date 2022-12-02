Kat Perkins joins Midwest Access ahead of Rochester concert

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kat Perkins says Christmas is her favorite time of year. Kat Perkins - A North Country Christmas is a blend of traditional Christmas songs with Kat’s modern spin.

She incorporates her audience in fun crowd participation holiday songs and even features an up-and-coming young star at each venue.

You can see her in Rochester Friday at 7:30 p.m. at CH Mayo Presentation Hall at Mayo Civic Center.

Find tickets to the concert here.

