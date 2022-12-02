Joe Hill headlines at Goonie’s Comedy Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Stand-up comedian Joe Hill is headlining at Goonie’s Comedy Club this weekend. You can catch him Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Bruce Leroy Williams is the feature comedian.

You can get tickets here.

Joe Hill is a Bronx, New York native who is a standup comedian and writer. He has played various comedy clubs as well as headline his own national comedy tour, “This is Joe Hill.” He has traveled the country and joined Midwest Access on

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.