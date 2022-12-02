County tax rate decreases

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County on Thursday had a hearing for the proposed 2023 budget. Olmsted county says the proposed levy is 5.9% but adds the tax rate itself is actually historically down.

“I think overall the important component to see, if you look at your total taxes, what the portion Olmsted County is asking for our citizens to pay on the totality of total taxes for property taxes our tax portion continues to decrease over time,” Olmsted County Chief Financial Officer Wilfredo Romancatla said. “It’s not getting larger, it’s getting smaller, and I think that’s an important take away.”

Despite the overall decrease, Olmsted County says one factor people may still be feeling the sticker shock for their current proposed taxes is a strong residential market. Cities in Olmsted County have seen median sales prices jump as high as 39% in Oronoco (as of October 2022 compared to 2021).

The county says the 2023 levy per capita ranks in the lowest 1/3 of Minnesota.

The budget is set to be adopted on December 20th.

