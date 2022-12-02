Community wide holiday sing-along

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Peace Plaza on Saturday, the Bring the Sing Holiday Sing-Along kicks off. The idea behind the event organizers say is to have an accessible sing-along to holiday music.

“It’s a come one come all type of activity where it’s really accessible music for folks to just stop on by and sing,” Director of Rochester Civic Music Avital Rabinowitz said. “No music experience is required. We don’t care if you can’t sing on key or not, so really open to anyone and everyone to come and have a good time.”

Event organizers say the about 20 songs will be sung to by everyone in attendance. Also saying the event will feature a winter market with 40 vendors with handmade goods.

It’s organized by Minnesota Public Radio, Rochester Civic Music, Rochester Downtown Alliance and Threshold Arts.

