Christmas Anonymous Toy Drive returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tis’ the season of giving back. It’s time for the annual Christmas Anonymous Toy Drive.

“Our mission is to have a wonderful Christmas for families in need,” Christmas Anonymous President Beth Kosta said.

Local organizers are collecting toys for families in need this holiday season.

“They’re used toys, they’re new toys, used skates, boots, books et cetera,” Kosta said.

While the organization accepts all sorts of toys, there are certain age groups with a greater need for toys.

“The toys that we tend to get the fewest of are for those children who are 0-2 or 9-10,” Kosta said.

Coming back this year is the Christmas Anonymous store, which took a few years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It offers a sense of dignity to a family, to a parent to be able to shop for their children,” Kosta said. “They know better than we do about what their children might like and so we’re happy to be able to open the store again.”

If you aren’t able to donate toys, you can donate your time and volunteer with the store.

“On December 10, we have openings on for people to escort the parents around the store,” Kosta said.

Volunteers are already busy getting ready for the big day.

“Volunteering for Christmas Anonymous, organizing stuff. We take them off the cart and then just put them where they need to be,” RCTC freshman and Christmas Anonymous Volunteer Elliot St. Mane said.

The mission is to make sure every child in the county has a gift to open this Christmas.

“Just giving them opportunities to make sure their families can have a good Christmas and get the things they need,” St. Mane said.

“Those all make a beautiful Christmas for kids in need,” Kosta said.

It’s a feeling many of us can look back on, remembering the feeling of Christmas magic.

“I remember seeing all these toys and remember opening some of them on Christmas and having the kids I babysit having some of these toys too. So it’s kind of cool,” St. Mane said.

KTTC is hosting our toy drive with Christmas Anonymous this Saturday. Stop by any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the station just off of Bandel road to help us fill up a huge truck with toys. Later that day, we’ll drop off those donations at the church.

