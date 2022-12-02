ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester is honoring some community members who have gone above and beyond to serve their community.

Thursday was the 39th annual Mayor’s Medal of Honor Ceremony at the Mayo Civic Center. 14 honorees were recognized for their contributions to the Rochester community.

There were several different categories for awards including excellence in industry, heroism, human services and personal achievement.

Many of the award recipients didn’t know they were receiving an award and were surprised to hear the news. Each honoree was introduced by the person who nominated them for the award. The nominators gave speeches about why the person they nominated deserved the award.

”We are so blessed to have a community with so many people who do so much for others. That, of course, starts with our largest employer who does so much for so many every single day, but it doesn’t stop there. It’s the spirit of this community, and I couldn’t be prouder to be the mayor this this wonderful community,” Rochester mayor Kim Norton said.

Below is a full list of honorees:

Artistic/Cultural Achievement Award: Bharath Wootla

Champion of Diversity Award: Tiffany Alexandria

Community-Wide Service Award: Dan Fifield

Educational Excellence Award: Mary Herbers

Excellence in City Service Award: James Marsolek

Excellence in Industry Award: Aaron Benike

Heroism Award: Rose Norman

Human Services Award: Rozalina McCoy

Legacy Award: Barbara Porter Jordan

Mayor’s Award: Fatuma Ahmed

Personal Achievement Award: Sahra Omar

Senior/Elder Achievement Award: Kathy Scheid

Sustainability Award: Erik Noonan

Youth Community Serving Award: Anushka Kollengode

