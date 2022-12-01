Windy and warmer temps today and Friday; the weekend looks sunny and tranquil

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting December and meteorological winter on a frigid note, but a sizeable warm-up is on the way. A warm front to our west is poised to swing through the Upper Mississippi Valley later today, ushering in mild air that will take up residence for a couple of days in our area. Thin cloud cover will clear off for the afternoon and abundant afternoon sunshine will work with a gusty south breeze along and behind the upcoming warm front to warm temperatures into the low to mid-30s. The gusty nature of those winds will keep wind chill values in the teens and low 20s at the warmest today, however.

The climate summary for the month of November in Rochester. Snowfall was slightly above average, but precipitation was slightly below average. (KTTC)

Temperatures will hover just below the freezing mark tonight as those gusty south winds continue to pump in relatively warm air. South winds will gust to 35 miles per hour overnight and lows will be in the upper 20s. Wind chill levels will be in the teens.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week as south winds will continue to work to pull in that mild air from the south ahead of a clipper-type storm system that will be moving in from the west. Sunshine will give way to clouds in the afternoon with some widely scattered, sparse rain and then snow showers in the evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 40s with south winds gusting to 30 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values in the 20s to low 30s. The average high temperature this time of year, incidentally, is in the low 30s, so we’ll be about ten degrees warmer than normal.

Strong northwest winds will blow another round of cold air into the region Friday night. Expect gusts to reach 35 miles per hour and temperatures will drop quickly to the single digits by early Saturday morning.

Winds will diminish on Saturday with abundant sunshine in the area. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees, however. Expect high temperatures in the upper teens for the afternoon with wind chills around zero.

Sunday will be breezy and a bit warmer. Expect southwest winds to pull in warmer air again and high temperatures will be in the low 30s under mostly sunny skies.

A few light snow showers or flurries will move in for Monday as a weak storm system moves past the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s with light winds.

Seasonably cold air will settle into the region for the remainder of the week. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures warming from the teens in the midweek to the 20s for the end of the week and the following weekend.

