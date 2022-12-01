Vesterheim to hold Norwegian Christmas Celebration

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST
DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – Kick off the holiday season with the annual Norwegian Christmas celebration at Vesterheim this Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities in Heritage Park and Bethania Church are free, and admission to the museum’s Main Building is free for youth under age 18.

There will be many activities for everyone including The juletrefest (Norwegian Christmas tree party of singing around a decorated tree), goats from the Lost Pine Farm, hot chocolate and Scandinavian s’mores, julebukker (costumed folk who roam the museum complex scaring away evil spirits), live music and performances, art and much more.

Norwegian Christmas at Vesterheim is also a great time to do some holiday shopping for Scandinavian gifts.

More information can be found here.

Our Kamie Roesler and Tom Overlie went to Decorah on Midwest Access to get a little preview before the big celebration begins.

