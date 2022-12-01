Spotlighting local musicians

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thesis Beer Project says every month they host residencies for musicians, with the goals of featuring Southeastern Minnesota acts and bringing in a variety of genres. Wednesday saw the end of November’s Mike Munson residency, a country blues musician. Like every month with the end of the residency, Thesis says they still need community involvement.

“What we need is more and more people to trust that what we are bringing in here is good music that they are going to enjoy it,” owner of Thesis Beer Project Adam Fredericksen said. “Just because you might not know their name just because you might not understand the genre, come in and check it out and trust us and the people we work with that we are going to put a really good product on stage and you’re going to find something new that you might love.”

Thesis Beer Project recommends good first steps with getting involved with the scene involve following local artists and local venues on social media.

