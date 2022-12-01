Rochester Police investigating two found dead in SE Rochester
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating after two bodies were found inside a southeast Rochester residence Thursday morning.
According to RPD, deputies were called to the 1100 block of 3rd Ave. SE around 11:45 a.m. for a report of two people that were dead.
The two people found were a man and a woman.
RPD said carbon monoxide was not detected.
Cause of death is being determined. There is no known threat to the public.
This is a developing story.
