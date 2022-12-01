MercyMe headed to Rochester

The tour will hit 26 cities across the US
MercyMe at Mayo Civic Center
MercyMe at Mayo Civic Center(Mayo Civic Center)
By KTTC Staff and Melissa Krogstad
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Grammy nominated band MercyMe has announced Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, as a stop on their spring Always Only Jesus Tour.”

According to the Mayo Civic Center, the show will be on March 25, 2023.

Named after their newly released, best-selling project, ALWAYS ONLY JESUS, the tour will hit 26 cities across the US with Taya and Micah Tyler opening each night.

Tickets go on sale for the Mayo Civic Center show Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center box office or ticketmaster.com.

