Mayo Civic Center becoming a first run comedy destination

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Mayo Civic Center says they still have not reached pre-pandemic levels but entertainment in Rochester is making in-roads.

“This has been a very positive year as far as moving forward deliberately,” President of Experience Rochester Joe Ward said. “Certainly, not back to pre-covid numbers but we’ve very encouraged by the response from meeting planners. Getting back out for a while there was certainly a worry, are people going to meet again after COVID? The answer is a resounding yes.”

The Mayo Civic Center says Rochester is becoming a first run destination for comedy shows citing comedians like Jim Gaffigan, Bert Kreischer, and Tom Segura as example.

“The last couple of years we put our foot in the door of national comedy,” President of Experience Rochester Joe Ward said. “The Rochester citizens with support buying tickets have just made us a first run comedy destination.”

The Civic Center says the more support and people coming out will help get better and more acts to come to Rochester.

Comedian Joe Gato of the “Impractical Jokers” will be at the Mayo Civic Center April 23rd.

