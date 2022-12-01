Jazz-themed coffee shop opens in Elgin

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) – New York City’s East Village may be a thousand miles away, but according to Dan VanEijl, his new shop offers a glimpse of that vibe in downtown Elgin.

“I want there to be that taste of the New York East Village,” said VanEijl, the owner of Jazz Shepherd Coffee. “Cosmopolitan, diverse, kind of shag but still chic.”

On Monday, VanEijl opened Jazz Shepherd Coffee, business that’s been a dream of his for some time. VanEijl says though a latte and a pastry are always good, the real draw of his new shop are the 14,000 plus records on the shelves.

“I think of myself as a curator as well as a lover of music, I want to know the story behind it all,” VanEijl said.

Encompassing genres like rock and hip hop, but with a big focus on jazz, it’s a music collection that’s drawn the attention of all the people walking through the doors. Van Eijl hopes the impact of the shop goes far beyond its coffee and ambiance.

“There’s a context that exists in the pop culture that suggests jazz as being difficult, or hard to listen, and only for sophisticates,” VanEijl said. “And there’s actually a lot of accessible jazz that’s warm, and comfortable, and embracing.”

