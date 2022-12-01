Jazz-themed coffee shop opens in Elgin

By Noah Caplan
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) – New York City’s East Village may be a thousand miles away, but according to Dan VanEijl, his new shop offers a glimpse of that vibe in downtown Elgin.

“I want there to be that taste of the New York East Village,” said VanEijl, the owner of Jazz Shepherd Coffee. “Cosmopolitan, diverse, kind of shag but still chic.”

On Monday, VanEijl opened Jazz Shepherd Coffee, business that’s been a dream of his for some time. VanEijl says though a latte and a pastry are always good, the real draw of his new shop are the 14,000 plus records on the shelves.

“I think of myself as a curator as well as a lover of music, I want to know the story behind it all,” VanEijl said.

Encompassing genres like rock and hip hop, but with a big focus on jazz, it’s a music collection that’s drawn the attention of all the people walking through the doors. Van Eijl hopes the impact of the shop goes far beyond its coffee and ambiance.

“There’s a context that exists in the pop culture that suggests jazz as being difficult, or hard to listen, and only for sophisticates,” VanEijl said. “And there’s actually a lot of accessible jazz that’s warm, and comfortable, and embracing.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Road Conditions
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Michael Davis
Former Kasson church leader sentenced to 30 years in prison
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik confirmed he is taking a brief leave of absence for medical...
Mower Co. Sheriff taking leave of absence following complaint
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

KWC - HANNA
KWC - HANNA
Thesis Beer Project spotlighting local musicians
Spotlighting local musicians
Thesis Beer Project monthly hosts local artists
Spotlighting Local Music Rochester
Jazz-themed coffee shop opens in Elgin