Giving Totes donation drive kicked off Thursday

Giving Totes Donation Drive
Giving Totes Donation Drive(MGN)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Winter can be a hard, especially for those experiencing homelessness.

The Giving Totes donation drive hosted by Olmsted County kicked off Thursday.

Community members are encouraged to donate items including socks, hats, gloves, toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, shampoo, toothpaste, triple-blade razors, shaving cream, laundry soap, light bulbs, white cotton socks, men’s XL sweatshirts, sleeping bags, 13-gallon trash bags, gift cards for gas stations, fast food establishments or convenience stores.

Donations can be dropped off at the Government Center Rotunda through January 4, 2023.

All donations received will be given to the Zumbro Valley Health Center to be distributed by Olmsted County’s Homeless Service Team to those in need within the community.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik confirmed he is taking a brief leave of absence for medical...
Mower Co. Sheriff taking leave of absence following complaint
Winter Road Conditions
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
The 10-year-old suspect told police he got the gun from the lock box that morning because his...
Charges: Wisconsin boy, 10, killed mom over VR headset

Latest News

Vesterheim Folk Art
Vesterheim Folk Art
Mayor Medal Ceremony
Mayor Medal of Honor Ceremony
MAYOR MEDAL OF HONOR
MAYOR MEDAL OF HONOR
Norwegian Christmas Celebration
Vesterheim to hold Norwegian Christmas Celebration