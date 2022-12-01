Giving Totes donation drive kicked off Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Winter can be a hard, especially for those experiencing homelessness.

The Giving Totes donation drive hosted by Olmsted County kicked off Thursday.

Community members are encouraged to donate items including socks, hats, gloves, toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, shampoo, toothpaste, triple-blade razors, shaving cream, laundry soap, light bulbs, white cotton socks, men’s XL sweatshirts, sleeping bags, 13-gallon trash bags, gift cards for gas stations, fast food establishments or convenience stores.

Donations can be dropped off at the Government Center Rotunda through January 4, 2023.

All donations received will be given to the Zumbro Valley Health Center to be distributed by Olmsted County’s Homeless Service Team to those in need within the community.

