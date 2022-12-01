Cold and windy conditions overnight; Warmer temps return Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a bitterly cold day, conditions will remain cold and windy overnight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures fall into the single digits with wind chill values in the single digits below zero. Winds will remain strong out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

Wind chill forecast (KTTC)

Warmer air returns to the Upper Midwest for the late week with mostly to partly sunny skies. Expected afternoon temperatures to be in the low to mid-30s on Thursday and low 40s on Friday. Isolated snow showers are possible late Friday evening with less than half of an inch of accumulation expected. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph on both days.

Temperature trend this week (KTTC)

Our rollercoaster-like temperature trend continues over the weekend as afternoon highs drop into the teens on Saturday. The cold doesn’t stick around long as temperatures quickly rebound to the low 30s on Sunday. Widespread sunshine is expected all weekend long.

Conditions remain seasonably cool in the upper 20s on Monday with cloudy skies and isolated snow showers. Cooler weather settles in for the midweek with highs in the upper teens and partly sunny skies.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

