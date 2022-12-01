Cold and windy conditions overnight; Warmer temps return Thursday

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a bitterly cold day, conditions will remain cold and windy overnight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures fall into the single digits with wind chill values in the single digits below zero. Winds will remain strong out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

Wind chill forecast
Wind chill forecast(KTTC)

Warmer air returns to the Upper Midwest for the late week with mostly to partly sunny skies. Expected afternoon temperatures to be in the low to mid-30s on Thursday and low 40s on Friday. Isolated snow showers are possible late Friday evening with less than half of an inch of accumulation expected. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph on both days.

Temperature trend this week
Temperature trend this week(KTTC)

Our rollercoaster-like temperature trend continues over the weekend as afternoon highs drop into the teens on Saturday. The cold doesn’t stick around long as temperatures quickly rebound to the low 30s on Sunday. Widespread sunshine is expected all weekend long.

Conditions remain seasonably cool in the upper 20s on Monday with cloudy skies and isolated snow showers. Cooler weather settles in for the midweek with highs in the upper teens and partly sunny skies.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Road Conditions
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Michael Davis
Former Kasson church leader sentenced to 30 years in prison
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik confirmed he is taking a brief leave of absence for medical...
Mower Co. Sheriff taking leave of absence following complaint
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

Sarah's 4pm Wednesday forecast - 11/30/22
Sarah's 4pm Wednesday forecast - 11/30/22
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News at Noon.
Windy and cold today; temps warm a bit as we move into December
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Wednesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News Today.
Windy and cold today; slightly warmer days are ahead this week