Windy and cold today; temps warm a bit as we move into December

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re wrapping up the month of November on a wintry note as raw winds continue to pour cold air into the region behind Tuesday’s snowstorm. While roads remain icy and partially snow-covered today, we’re not going to have to deal with additional snowfall today, just a few flurries that will flutter around in a brutal westerly breeze. Expect sunshine across the area with high temperatures just shy of degrees. West winds will gust to 30 miles per hour, keeping wind chill values around zero.

We have a windy and cold afternoon and evening ahead. Temps will drop to the single digits later tonight. (KTTC)

Winds will taper off during the evening, but temperatures themselves will be frigid overnight. Under clear skies, expect low temperatures in the single digits above zero tonight. Wind chill values will be slightly below zero.

Wind chill values will be slightly below zero at times today and tonight. (KTTC)

Warmer air will work its way back into the region Thursday as a warm front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have a few clouds early with increasing sunshine during the day. Winds will become a bit gusty in the afternoon, at times reaching 25 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s. Wind chill levels will only climb into the 20s at best, however, because of the brisk winds.

Temps will be a little warmer Thursday. South winds will be a bit gusty and wind chill levels will be in the 20s. (KTTC)

Temperatures will climb into the low 40s on Friday as a weak storm system skirts the area to the north. Expect increasing clouds during the day with a few evening rain and snow showers. South winds will reach 25 miles per hour once again, so wind chill levels will be slightly cooler than the actual high temperatures.

Much colder air will blow into the region on Saturday and even with abundant sunshine, temperatures will climb only a few degrees, going from the low teens in the morning to the upper teens in the afternoon. A gusty northeast breeze will keep wind chill values around zero throughout the day.

Temps will be on a roller coaster over the next week. Friday will be mild with sprinkles and snow showers in the evening. There will also be a chance for light snow showers Monday night into Tuesday next week. (KTTC)

Sunday will feature sunshine with a few fair weather clouds. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s with a brisk southwest breeze.

A weak clipper-type storm system will bring a slight chance of light snow showers late next Monday, but no accumulation is expected locally. High temperatures will be in the low 30s. Beyond that, we’ll have cold sunshine for the bulk of the week and high temperatures will be in the teens in the midweek, then the upper 20s by next Friday, and for the following weekend.

Snowfall totals were mainly in a two to four inch range on Tuesday. (KTTC)

Temps will be seasonably cold over the next couple of weeks aside from Friday when temps will reach the low 40s. (KTTC)

