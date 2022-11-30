Windy and cold today; slightly warmer days are ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re wrapping up the month of November on a wintry note as raw winds continue to pour cold air into the region behind Tuesday’s snowstorm. While roads remain icy and partially snow-covered today, we’re not going to have to deal with additional snowfall today, just a few morning flurries that will flutter around in that brutal westerly breeze. Expect sunshine across the area in the midday and afternoon today in the wake of those morning flurries with high temperatures around 20 degrees. West winds will gust to 30 miles per hour throughout the day, keeping wind chill values around zero.

We'll have flurries, then sunshine today while raw winds keep wind chill values around zero. (KTTC)

We'll have flurries early with bright sunshine in the area for the bulk of the day. Winds will be gusty, and cold. (KTTC)

Winds will taper off during the evening, but temperatures themselves will be frigid overnight. Under clear skies, expect low temperatures in the single digits above zero tonight. Wind chill values will be slightly below zero.

Warmer air will work its way back into the region Thursday as a warm front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have a few clouds early with increasing sunshine during the day. Winds will become a bit gusty in the afternoon, at times reaching 25 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s. Wind chill levels will only climb into the 20s at best, however, because of the brisk winds.

Temperatures will climb into the low 40s on Friday as a weak storm system skirts the area to the north. Expect increasing clouds during the day with a few evening rain and snow showers. South winds will reach 25 miles per hour once again, so wind chill levels will be slightly cooler than the actual high temperatures.

Much colder air will blow into the region on Saturday and even with abundant sunshine, temperatures will climb only a few degrees, going from the low teens in the morning to the upper teens in the afternoon. A gusty northeast breeze will keep wind chill values around zero throughout the day.

Sunday will feature sunshine with a few fair weather clouds. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s with a brisk southwest breeze.

A weak clipper-type storm system will bring a slight chance of light snow showers late next Monday, but no accumulation is expected locally. High temperatures will be in the low 30s. Beyond that, we’ll have cold sunshine for the bulk of the week and high temperatures will be in the teens in the midweek, then the upper 20s by next Friday, and for the following weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.