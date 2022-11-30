Thousands of Minnesota nurses vote on whether to strike Wednesday

MNA Nurses Picketing in Duluth
MNA Nurses Picketing in Duluth
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thousands of nurses across Minnesota will vote Wednesday on whether to authorize a second strike.

The vote comes as negotiations with the 15,000 Minnesota Nurses Association members and hospital executives have not panned out after the last strike in September.

About 2,000 Twin Ports nurses are expected to cast their ballots at Duluth’s Labor Temple throughout the day Wednesday.

Back in September, MNA nurses voted to leave the bedside for three days following a 10-day notice to hospitals, according to state law.

The MNA made the announcement on November 17 that they would hold a second possible strike vote. According to the MNA, for a strike to be approved, two-thirds of members have to vote in favor of it.

Nurses have been negotiating with 15 hospitals across the state, including St. Luke’s and Essentia Health in Duluth, for around eight months. 2,000 nurses in the Twin Ports have been meeting at the table since June.

Leaders at Essentia Health sent a memo Monday on their thoughts and efforts at the bargaining table with MNA nurses.

“We do not believe a strike is in anyone’s best interest”, the memo said, “(Essentia wants) the union to explore all possible options at the bargaining table with us before asking nurses to strike.”

Nurses at Lakeview Hospital in Two Harbors will be included in the vote Wednesday.

Essentia reached a deal with MNA nurses in Moose Lake earlier this week. They did not reveal exactly what was in the contract deal but said it nurses would vote on ratification on December 9.

Essentia Health’s full statement and fact sheets can be found here.

