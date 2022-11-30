Study: 4-day global work week pilot program shows success

The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.
The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.(Meta)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new 6-month study says a 4-day weekly job schedule appears to provide a win-win situation.

Researchers with the non-profit 4 Day Week Global say the average revenue rose nearly 40% compared to the same period the year before with a 5-day schedule in place.

The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.

The findings are based on 903 employees from 33 companies who made the schedule change with no change in pay.

Few companies involved in the study said they planned to keep the 4-day schedule, at least for now.

A separate 6-month study in the United Kingdom by 4 Day Week Global just wrapped up. The results are expected back early next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Road Conditions
Road conditions across Minnesota and Iowa
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Michael Davis
Former Kasson church leader sentenced to 30 years in prison
RPS
Rochester Public Schools cancels several evening activities due to weather
I-90 semi crash
Jackknifed semis cause backups on I-90

Latest News

Lava is seen Tuesday on the Big Island from Saddle Road.
Lava from Mauna Loa approaches major road
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik confirmed he is taking a brief leave of absence for medical...
Mower Co. Sheriff taking leave of absence following complaint
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Virginia deputy who killed Calif. girl’s family posed as teen online, police say
KTTC News Now