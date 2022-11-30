Sing Out Loud MN joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The vision of the Sing Out Loud choral organization is to inspire young people, through singing, to realize their highest potential and more broadly impact the world.

Singers joined Midwest Access Wednesday to share more about their group.

Sing Out Loud MN offers opportunities for singers of nearly all ages.

Bella Voce (beautiful voice) is the original choir that gives singers in 9th - 12th grades the opportunity to make music at the highest level, while focusing on outreach, women’s empowerment and their core values.

Bella Fiore (beautiful flower) Like the blooming of flowers in spring, the Bella Fiore choir offers up the opportunity of beautiful artistry and singing to young people from 6th – 8th grade.

The Bellettes! We at Sing Out Loud have a special place in our hearts for these very young (1-5th grade) singers.

