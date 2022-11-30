RPU to drawdown Silver Lake to replace hydraulic cylinder

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) will be drawing down Silver Lake on December 9th.

According to RPU, the drawdown is necessary to replace a hydraulic cylinder on the Silver Lake Dam.

This drawdown has been coordinated with the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department and Minnesota DNR.

RPU’s drawdown plan is as follows:

Friday, December 9th start the drawdown.

Monday, December 12th lake level will be held at 969.0 MSL (~5.0 feet below normal summer pool) for 5 days.

Saturday, December 17th start to refill the lake level until it reaches normal elevation of 974.0 MSL.

The drawdown plan is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

RPU cautions the public from walking out into the exposed lake bed or ice. There could be unforeseen dangers associated with the freeze/thaw and possible muddy conditions.

