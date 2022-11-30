Quarry Hill Art Show

Rochester
Rochester(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Quarry Hill Art Show & Sale is coming up on December 3rd & 4th. 

Artists Dave Munz creates hand-formed and wheel-thrown pottery and has been with the show and sale since the very beginning. 

Tamsin Barlow is a landscape painter and relief printer (linocut). 

Both joined Midwest Access on Wednesday.

Details about the show:

19th Annual Quarry Hill Nature Art Show & Sale

NATURE ART SHOW AT QUARRY HILL

Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 9 am - 4 pm

Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 11 am - 4 pm

Follow along on Facebook here.

