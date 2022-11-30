Pet of the Week: John

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday’s Pet of the Week is a puppy named John. The little gray puppy came to Paws and Claws in a litter of eight.

He came to Paws and Claws on November 17. There are two males and six females in the group. John is neutered and the guess is that he will likely be about 50 pounds when fully grown.

Paws and Claws contact information:

3224 19th Street NW

Rochester, MN 55901

(507) 288-7226

info@pawsandclaws.org

