Mower Co. Sheriff taking leave of absence following complaint

Sandvik said he has been neglecting his physical and mental health for “too long” and it was time to “get healthy”.
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik confirmed he is taking a brief leave of absence for medical...
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik confirmed he is taking a brief leave of absence for medical reasons.(KTTC)
By Michael Oder
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Sheriff Steve Sandvik is taking a temporary medical leave from his duties as the top law enforcement officer in Mower County, KTTC has confirmed.

Sandvik said a recent complaint filed against him helped him take a “step back” and look at his priorities. Sandvik said he has been neglecting his physical and mental health for “too long” and it was time to “get healthy”.

The complaint, Sandvik said, was filed against him two weeks ago by the county administrator who claimed to smell alcohol on him while the two were at the law enforcement center. In a statement, Sandvik asked for privacy as he deals with these medical issues.

“As the elected sheriff, I serve the citizens of Mower County. I take this responsibility seriously. In order to continue serving the residents with the expectations I put on myself, I need to step away to handle a variety of medical issues. Please understand, these types of medical decisions are personal. During my brief absence, I ask for privacy needed so I can get back soon. The team we have assembled at the Mower County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide uninterrupted services during my absence.”

Steve Sandvik, Mower County Sheriff

Sandvik was recently reelected to a four year term as sheriff in November. He garnered 83 percent of the vote against David Huse.

