Minnesota expands medical marijuana qualifying conditions

ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota has added two more conditions to its list of conditions that qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.

Starting August 1, 2023, people dealing with irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be eligible.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a disorder characterized by abdominal pain or discomfort, and irregular bowel movements that can result in diarrhea, constipation, both diarrhea and constipation, or bloating.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is characterized by recurring, intrusive thoughts that often cause significant emotional distress and anxiety. This can lead to behaviors that the affected person feels compelled to perform to reduce that distress.

“Research has shown that people who suffer from these conditions can see benefits from using medical cannabis to treat their symptoms,” state health experts shared in a news release Wednesday.

While IBS and OCD were approved, Minnesota Department of Health leaders denied petitions to add opioid abuse disorder and gastroparesis to the list.

“As for opioid use disorder, MDH heard from medical and mental health providers who recommended against approving opioid use disorder as a qualifying medical condition due to lack of evidence for its effectiveness and the availability of FDA-approved medications for treatment,” state health officials wrote.

Under state rules, patients certified for new qualifying medical conditions will become eligible to enroll in the state’s medical cannabis program on July 1, 2023, and receive medical cannabis from either of the state’s two medical cannabis manufacturers starting August 1, 2023.

Click here for the full list of Minnesota’s medical marijuana qualifying conditions.

