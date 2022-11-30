Mason City Airport Commission rejects bids for new commercial terminal

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – It’s back to the drawing for the Mason City Airport Commission as they work to build a new commercial terminal.

Wednesday, the commission rejected three bids to help replace the current passenger terminal.

About two weeks ago, three local construction companies made bids on the project. Those were Joseph Company, Jensen Builders and Dean Snyder Constructions.

Commission members say the bids were rejected because it was not up to the project’s standards.

Rebidding for the new terminal will start on December 12.

