Jackknifed semis cause backups on I-90

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two jackknifed semi-trucks caused backups on I-90 eastbound Tuesday night. Traffic was at a standstill in spots just after 8 p.m. Both semis were in the eastbound lanes.

One semi went off the road seven miles east of Dexter. Traffic was backed up for almost four miles, between MN 16 and Exit 205.

The other semi crash was 17 miles east of Dexter by the HWY 63, Rochester exit.

For continued road condition updates, you can always visit 511.

