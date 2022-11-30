History Center of Olmsted County IBM display bridges generations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The IBM display at the History Center of Olmsted County aims to bridge generations and preserve the company’s legacy in Rochester.

IBM came to Rochester in 1956. For decades, it was in the news almost daily. Visitors to the History Center of Olmsted County can see a dozen original IBM computers, some are more than 50 years old.

History Center of Olmsted County Executive Director Wayne Gannaway said the tech company really boosted Rochester.

“People may not realize that before IBM came to Rochester, it was a small town,” Gannaway said. “IBM was really the shot in the arm of really dramatic growth.”

IBM Rochester Senior Location Executive David Nelson said the company has shifted its focus over the decades.

“IBM has evolved over time, IBM Rochester has evolved over time,” Nelson said. “When Rochester started, we were a manufacturing facility, manufacturing only. In the 60s, we turned into development a manufacturing and we were development and manufacturing for decades.”

IBM is still off of Hwy 52, but fewer employees work there now. IBM was not able to provide an exact number.

Former employee Karen Horsman reflects kindly on her time.

“It was great,” she said. “It was awesome. Good people. Great management. It was fun.”

Nelson said the focus is now on software development.

“We’re much more matrix here,” Nelson said. “We’re much more diversified. We tie into the broader IBM much more than we did. So, we have a broad portfolio that serves us well. We can move people around to where there’s opportunities.”

The history center is working on creating a new space for all of the computers.

