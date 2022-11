Highlighting upcoming Rochester events

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some big events are coming up in Rochester. Wednesday on Midwest Access the President of Experience Rochester, Joe Ward, joined the show to share more about upcoming events.

Some to be ready for:

Northern Lights Festival

December 2-18, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Friday *11am-8pm* / Saturday *10am-8pm* / Sunday *11am-6pm*

Kat Perkins: A North Country Christmas

December 2 at 7:30 pm

A Magical Cirque Christmas

December 3 at 7:30 pm

WWE Holiday Tour

December 18 at 7:00 pm

Celebrate Rochester! New Year’s Eve

December 31 from 2:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m

