Difficult travel tonight; Bitterly cold conditions ahead Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We dealt with a rather snowy day across the region as our latest winter system moved through. As of 7 pm, anywhere from 1″ to 5″ of snow has fallen across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Snowfall totals (KTTC)

Overnight, temperatures will continue to fall into the teens with cloudy skies remaining. Winds will be strong out of the west at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Travel around the region will remain difficult overnight, but is expected to improve throughout Wednesday. However, plan ahead for a slower commute Wednesday morning.

Travel impacts (KTTC)

Bitterly cold conditions are in store Wednesday as temperatures struggle to warm above the upper teens and low 20s. A mix of sun and clouds are expected during the day with strong west winds at 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

The rollercoaster temperatures trend moves in Thursday as afternoon temperatures recover into the low 30s, thanks to southerly winds ushering in warmer air. Conditions remain seasonal in the upper 30s on Friday with strong winds and overcast skies.

A quiet and bright weekend is on tap for the region, but the up and down temperatures continue. Conditions will be chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper teens, but improvement is expected Sunday as temperatures climb into the mid-30s.

Temperatures will remain in the low 30s Monday before dropping into the teens again Tuesday. After a rather dry and quiet stretch, isolated snow chances are possible Tuesday night.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

