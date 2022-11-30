Coin Drive supporting hunger relief efforts in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is preparing to host a coin drive to support hunger relief efforts in Minnesota.

This is the third year in a row Affinity Plus has hosted the drive.

It hopes any person with spare change considers contributing to the effort.

All donations in Rochester will go to Channel One Regional Food Bank, and Affinity Plus is matching contributions up to $25,000.

The drive is happening at all Affinity Plus locations between Monday, December 5th and Friday, December 9th.

On Friday, December 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., participating branches will hold special events where the first 25 people to donate at each location will receive a $10 gift card to Caribou Coffee.

