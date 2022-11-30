$5,000 reward offered in case of missing New Hampton man

Jonathan Esparza
Jonathan Esparza(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa is offering a $5,000 reward in the case of a missing man.

Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022.

Esparza is a 6′2″ white male that weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police found his vehicle on November 11th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-383-0088 or New Hampton Police at 641-394-3241.

