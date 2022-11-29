Windy with snow today; slick roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A potent storm system is moving through the region today, bringing wintry precipitation and gusty winds to the area. Expect light to moderate snow through the afternoon and early evening with harsh northwest winds decreasing visibility at times. Snowfall totals will range from one inch in parts of northeast Iowa to five inches northwest of Rochester. In the city of Rochester itself, we can expect two to four inches of snowfall. Temperatures will drop from the upper 20s and low 30s to the low 20s by evening. Raw northwest winds will reach 30 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the teens.

Snow is expected to wind down around 7:00 PM while the winds will remain gusty and raw. Temperatures will drop to the teens overnight with windchill values around zero. Road conditions will likely be problematic even after the snow has ended as the dramatic change in temperature will lead to flash freezing on paved areas. Anything that is remotely slushy or wet will turn to ice, creating slippery widespread conditions.

We’ll have a fair amount of sunshine in the area on Wednesday, but temperatures will remain frigid. High temperatures will be in the low 20s with harsh northwest winds giving us wind chill indices barely above zero.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies with brisk south winds on Thursday and high temperatures will be in the low 30s. Wind chill levels will be in the teens for most of the day.

Warmer air will build northward on Friday as a clipper-type storm system skirts the area to the northeast. We’ll have occasional sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the upper 30 and brisk south winds.

The weekend will be bright, but chilly. We’ll have mostly sunny skies on Saturday with high temperatures around 20 degrees and harsh northwest winds. Sunday looks a little less windy and slightly warmer. We’ll have partly sunny skies with highs in the low 30s.

