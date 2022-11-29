Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy

The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.
The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.(CNN, Twitter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Be extra cautious while looking for health information on Twitter.

The company announced that it has dropped its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Shortly after the virus was spreading across the U.S. in 2020, Twitter put into effect a set of rules that focused on combatting “harmful misinformation” about coronavirus-related issues.

Over the past 2 1/2 years, Twitter says thousands of accounts were suspended for breaking those parameters.

This change in policy was low key. The announcement was made in a note on Twitter’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatfield apartment complex complete loss after fire Sunday
Chatfield apartment complex complete loss after fire Sunday
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Crews survey the situation on Upper Red Lake Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Sheriff: More than 100 anglers rescued from Upper Red Lake
Estimated snow totals
Measureable snowfall and wintry mix likely Tuesday
Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen from EA Therapeutic Health on Thanksgiving
Wheelchair basketball trailer stolen from EA Therapeutic Health on Thanksgiving

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden’s deportation policy
Iranian and US supporters pose for a photo before the World Cup group B soccer match between...
US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead of World Cup clash
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005
Several hundred people were forced to leave home because of the broken water main.
Residents flee flooded homes by boat after broken water pipe in Massachusetts
Century High School marching band members reflect on Disney trip
- clipped version