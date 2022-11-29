Tot-Dish Pizza with Chip Shots

Chip Shots Rochester
Chip Shots Rochester(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Chip Shots is a spot in Northwest Rochester where people can enjoy pickleball, golf simulators, corn hole and more. The Rochester business is more than just fun, it has good food too.

Check out the Chip Shots menu here.

Head chef Reide Martin joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share a new item on the winter menu at Chip Shots: Tot-Dish Pizza.

