Tickets still available for Rochester Male Chorus Christmas Concert

Rochester Male Chorus
Rochester Male Chorus(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Male Chorus held a dress rehearsal this week to prepare for their upcoming concert.

Rochester Male Chorus, along with Rochester Symphony Orchestra, is one of the oldest musical organizations in Rochester, operating since 1930.

Rochester Male Chorus will hold its 92nd annual “Christmas Past, Present, Future” concert on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church.

Special Guests will include CBB Jazz Combo, Nick Johnson, guest emcee and soloist, and 10 area high school singers.

Tickets:

  • $15 Adults
  • $10 Seniors
  • $5 Youth ages 5-18.

Tickets may be purchased online, at all 4 Rochester Hy-Vee stores or by calling (507) 990-1597.

