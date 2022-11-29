Snow and freezing rain today; slick travel conditions are expected

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A potent storm system is moving through the region today, bringing wintry precipitation and gusty winds. Light snow will gradually spread across the area this morning, at times mixing with freezing rain as temperatures hover around the freezing mark. A transition to all snow will happen this afternoon as cold air aloft settles in on the backside of the storm system. Heavy bursts of snow will be possible in the afternoon until the end of the evening commute, so expect slick conditions on streets and highways. Snowfall totals will range from one inch in parts of northeast Iowa to five inches northwest of Rochester. In the city of Rochester itself, we can expect two to four inches of snowfall. Temperatures will top out in the mid-30s late in the morning before readings drop into the upper 20s during the afternoon. Raw northwest winds will reach 30 miles per hour, creating wind chills in the teens late in the day.

We'll have periods of snow and some spots of freezing rain today until early evening. Temps will drop from the 30s to the 20s today. (KTTC)

We'll have slick roads for much of today and this evening. (KTTC)

The highest snowfall totals are expected to be northwest of Rochester. (KTTC)

Snow is expected to wind down around 7:00 PM while the winds will remain gusty and raw. Temperatures will drop to the teens overnight with windchill values around zero. Road conditions will likely be problematic even after the snow has ended as the dramatic change in temperature will lead to flash freezing on paved areas. Anything that is remotely slushy or wet will turn to ice, creating slippery widespread conditions.

We’ll have a fair amount of sunshine in the area on Wednesday, but temperatures will remain frigid. High temperatures will be in the low 20s with harsh northwest winds giving us wind chill indices barely above zero.

We’ll have mostly sunny skies with brisk south winds on Thursday and high temperatures will be in the low 30s. Wind chill levels will be in the teens for most of the day.

Warmer air will build northward on Friday as a clipper-type storm system skirts the area to the northeast. We’ll have occasional sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the upper 30 and brisk south winds.

Temps will be colder at times in the next week. (KTTC)

The weekend will be bright, but chilly. We’ll have mostly sunny skies on Saturday with high temperatures around 20 degrees and harsh northwest winds. Sunday looks a little less windy and slightly warmer. We’ll have partly sunny skies with highs in the low 30s.

Temps will be seasonably cold for the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

