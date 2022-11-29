Set Memories Aglow’ with Mayo Clinic Hospice tree lighting

Holidays are typically a joyful time filled with celebrations and gatherings; however, they...
Holidays are typically a joyful time filled with celebrations and gatherings; however, they also can be stressful and emotional when a loved one has died.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Holidays are typically a joyful time filled with celebrations and gatherings; however, they also can be stressful and emotional when a loved one has died.

To help with the healing process, Mayo Clinic Hospice will honor those who have died with the Hospice Set Memories Aglow tree lighting on the following campuses in Albert Lea, Austin, Red Wing and Rochester. For many people, the second holiday is much harder because the first holidays were total chaos, but the second year becomes much more real.

Professionals say keeping communication open is key and understanding the healing process is different for everyone.

“We live in a society where we can only grieve for three days at work, one month in the community then you have to get over it. You never get over it. The reality is it takes a person 18 months to two years to stabilize after a loss,” said Anna Wilson, who is a bereavement coordinator at Mayo Clinic.

The trees will be lit beginning Sunday, December 4th, at 5 p.m. The trees will stay illuminated until January 6th.

“We encourage the community to drive by anytime and view the lights as a tribute to those they love and miss this holiday season. This can help those grieving start a new tradition,” said Renae Meaney, a registered nurse and Mayo Clinic Hospice nurse supervisor, Mayo Clinic Health System.

