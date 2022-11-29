Rochester Salvation Army still in need of bell ringers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Salvation Army is still in need of red kettle bell ringers for the holiday season.

According to the Salvation Army, the Red Kettle Campaign is one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

The Salvation Army said there are 9,000 hours of bell ringing available to the community this year. So far, about 3,200 hours have been filled. They would like to fill 4,500 hundred hours by Christmas Eve.

“There is a massive difference between having someone there not having someone there,” Salvation Army Cadet Chris Rutledge-Clarke said. “Without someone there it will range from a few cents to five bucks. Having someone there can bring hundreds and hundreds of dollars. You can dress up. I actually just wore a full Christmas suit at the Hobby Lobby on Black Friday. You can bring an instrument. I bring a Bluetooth speaker with me so i can ring along to my Christmas songs.”

For information on how to become a bell ringer, click here.

