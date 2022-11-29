Rochester Public Schools cancels several evening activities due to weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) will be canceling several programs and activities Tuesday evening due to weather.

According to RPS, the following programs and activities are canceled:

Elementary After School Academy (ASA) is canceled.

Middle School After School is canceled.

There will be no evening Activity Bus routes.

Early Childhood Family Education (PAIIR) is canceled.

ALC Night School is canceled. There will be no supper meal service at ALC.

Community Education after-school and evening enrichment programs (preschool, youth, adult, and adults with exceptional abilities) are canceled. There will be no supper meal service at John Adams.

At this time, there is no change to the following:

School Age Child Care (SACC).

High school athletics and activities.

Community Facility Reservations.

Hawthorne Adult Learning.

Supper Meal services will continue at John Marshall, Franklin, and Gage.

Please note that bus routes at the end of the school day may be delayed due to the weather.

