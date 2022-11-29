Rochester Police Department distributing free catalytic converter marking kits

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is participating in a state pilot program to help prevent thefts of catalytic converters.

According to RPD, it is now distributing free catalytic converter marking kits supplied by the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau.

Each kit includes a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter making the part traceable when registered.

Here’s how to get a kit:

Stop by Law Enforcement Records (2nd floor at the Government Center,101 4th Street SE or the North Station, 4001 West River Parkway NW) between 8:00 and 4:30, Monday-Friday. Bring your vehicle’s VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) and Minnesota license plate number to register your kit. You will need to register your kit using your smart phone or by completing a paper form. Apply the label to your catalytic converter following the steps included in the kit or contact your local dealer/mechanic/body shop to help at no charge.

Scrap dealers pay top dollar for the precious metals in catalytic converters. A marked catalytic converter indicates that the part might be stolen, and it is a crime for dealers to receive, possess, transfer, buy, or conceal any stolen property.

The kits are a way to not only reduce the number of thefts, but also help prosecute the criminals responsible.

Minnesota has one of the highest rates of catalytic converter thefts in the nation.

You can learn more about the state’s pilot program here.

